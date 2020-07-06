TIME for Kids Launches Camp TFK, a Free Newsletter of Daily Activities to Keep Kids Engaged with Trusted and Fun Educational Content this Summer

(July 6, 2020 – New York, NY) — Today, TIME for Kids launches Camp TFK, a new daily resource of free activities to keep kids active, entertained and engaged with trusted educational content throughout the summer.

“For 25 years, parents and teachers have trusted TIME for Kids to find the right balance between entertaining kids and educating them,” said TIME for Kids editor in chief Andrea Delbanco. “This summer isn’t business as usual for most families. Camp TFK can help parents entertain their kids with content they can trust and feel good about, that requires little to no supervision.”

Curated by TIME for Kids editors, the free Camp TFK newsletter delivers a schedule of activities each weekday morning across a wide range of interests and skill levels, including arts and crafts, sports and games, performance skills, scientific concepts, and storytelling.

Camp TFK is designed to be accessible to anyone, and all featured activities require minimal special supplies beyond everyday household items. At the beginning of the week, Camp TFK subscribers will be sent a preview of the following week’s activities and any recommended supplies to help parents prepare.

Camp TFK is the latest offering from TIME for Kids that aims to help families, kids and teachers navigate distance learning and school and camp closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the trusted in-classroom publication was made available digitally, for free, and in multiple languages including Spanish and Chinese, for the first time with the launch of the TIME for Kids digital library, which has been accessed by over 340,000 people worldwide. For the first time, TIME for Kids also extended its editorial publishing calendar, which typically concludes in May, through July to help keep kids engaged and connected throughout the summer months.

Sign up for Camp TFK and learn more at time.com/camptfk.

###

About TIME For Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.