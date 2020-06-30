Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander Says President Trump Should Wear a Mask, Urges Protecting Americans Over Politics

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R- Tenn., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2020.
Al Drago—Pool/AP
By Associated Press
June 30, 2020 11:49 AM EDT

WASHINGTON — A leading Republican senator says President Donald Trump should start wearing a mask at least some of the time because politics is getting in the way of protecting the American people from COVID-19.

“The stakes are too high for the political debate about pro-Trump, anti-Trump masks to continue,” says Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Alexander is chairing a hearing of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee that’s focused on ways to safely reopen schools and workplaces.

Alexander had to self-quarantine after he was exposed to a staff member who tested positive. But the senator says he was protected because the staffer was wearing a mask.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Masks Are Effective Way to Limit COVID-19
2
How the 'Karen Meme' Confronts the Violent History of White Womanhood
3
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for President Trump

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Europe Restricts Travelers From the U.S.
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE