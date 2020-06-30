Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in July 2020

If you’re looking for films to educate yourself about systemic racism or racial justice, Amazon Prime has curated a selection of movies to help put the current social movement in context, including the Michael B. Jordan-led drama Just Mercy, the James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro and Ava DuVernay’s Selma.
For original programming this month, Amazon Prime will debut Radioactive, a biopic about the life of groundbreaking scientist Marie Curie with Gone Girl actor Rosamund Pike in the lead role, on July 24. New seasons of original series Hanna and Absentia will also return this month.
There are plenty of new movie offerings available this month as well, ranging from Tim Burton’s darkly fantastical Big Fish to Judd Apatow’s raunchy comedy Pineapple Express.
Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, a tender buddy comedy of a different sort about frontier settlers in the 1820s, will be available to rent on demand starting July 10.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in July 2020
Available July 3
Hanna, season 2
Available July 17
Absentia, season 3
Available July 24
Radioactive
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020
Available July 1
52 Pick-Up
Ali
An Eye For An Eye
Anaconda
Big Fish
Bug
Buried
Cold War
Edge Of Darkness
Flashback
Hitch
Hollowman
Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack
Megamind
Midnight In Paris
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Sliver
Spanglish
Starting Out In The Evening
The Bounty
The Devil’s Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete
Available July 7
The Tourist
Available July 11
Vivarium
Available July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer
The Weekend
Available July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020
Available July 1
Antiques Roadshow, season 17
Arthur, season 1
Bates Around the World, season 1
Beyond the Pole, season 1
Frankie Drake Mysteries, season 1
Hidden, season 1
Instinto, season 1
Lego City Adventures, season 1
Lone Ranger, season 1
Modus,season 1
Public Enemy, season 1
Suits, season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, season 1
Available July 6
The Fosters, seasons 1-5
Available July 29
Animal Kingdom, Season 4
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020
Available July 10
First Cow