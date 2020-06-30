Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in July 2020

If you’re looking for films to educate yourself about systemic racism or racial justice, Amazon Prime has curated a selection of movies to help put the current social movement in context, including the Michael B. Jordan-led drama Just Mercy, the James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro and Ava DuVernay’s Selma.

For original programming this month, Amazon Prime will debut Radioactive, a biopic about the life of groundbreaking scientist Marie Curie with Gone Girl actor Rosamund Pike in the lead role, on July 24. New seasons of original series Hanna and Absentia will also return this month.

There are plenty of new movie offerings available this month as well, ranging from Tim Burton’s darkly fantastical Big Fish to Judd Apatow’s raunchy comedy Pineapple Express.

Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, a tender buddy comedy of a different sort about frontier settlers in the 1820s, will be available to rent on demand starting July 10.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in July 2020

Available July 3

Hanna, season 2

Available July 17

Absentia, season 3

Available July 24

Radioactive

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Available July 1

52 Pick-Up

Ali

An Eye For An Eye

Anaconda

Big Fish

Bug

Buried

Cold War

Edge Of Darkness

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight In Paris

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Sliver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

The Bounty

The Devil’s Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete

Available July 7

The Tourist

Available July 11

Vivarium

Available July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

The Weekend

Available July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Available July 1

Antiques Roadshow, season 17

Arthur, season 1

Bates Around the World, season 1

Beyond the Pole, season 1

Frankie Drake Mysteries, season 1

Hidden, season 1

Instinto, season 1

Lego City Adventures, season 1

Lone Ranger, season 1

Modus,season 1

Public Enemy, season 1

Suits, season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, season 1

Available July 6

The Fosters, seasons 1-5

Available July 29

Animal Kingdom, Season 4

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Available July 10

First Cow

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.