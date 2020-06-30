Here's Everything New on Netflix in July 2020—And What's Leaving

This month, Netflix will pay homage to one of the most beloved YA book series, Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitters Club, with their new original Netflix Family series of the same name that debuts on July 3. Centering on the friendship and babysitting business venture of five middle school girls—Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn—this heartwarming and empowering series was exuberantly hailed as “the only pure thing left in this world” by TIME’s TV critic Judy Berman.

Sports fans will have plenty to watch this month with the debut of the fifth and final season of Last Chance U, the popular original docuseries that focuses on junior college football. This season will feature Oakland’s Laney College and drops on July 28. Also arriving as part of this month’s sports programming is The Last Dance, the acclaimed 10-part ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan’s career and final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Those looking for fresh options for a summer movie night have many new titles to choose from this month, ranging from critically acclaimed picks like Million Dollar Baby and Schindler’s List to romantic films like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in July 2020

Available July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 2

Deadwind, season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Available July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

Available July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Available July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Available July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

Available July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

Available July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Available July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Available July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Available July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), season 2

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available July 22

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

Signs

Available July 23

The Larva Island Movie

Available July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available July 28

Last Chance U: Laney

Available July 29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 4

Available July 30

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy, season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2020

Available July 1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

Cleo & Cuquin, season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom, season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall

Trotro

Winchester

Available July 5

ONLY

Available July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

Available July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Available July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Yu-Gi-Oh!, season 1

Available July 15

Sunny Bunnies, season 1-2

Available July 16

Pride & Prejudice

Available July 17

Funan

Available July 18

Gigantosaurus, season 1

The Notebook

Available July 19

The Last Dance

Available July 21

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Available July 22

61

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Spotlight

Available July 24

In the Dark, season 2

Available July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.), Season 10

Available July 28

Jeopardy!, collection 6

Available July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

The Fosters, season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9

47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

Country Strong

Leaving July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving July 29

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.