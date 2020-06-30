Here's Everything New on Netflix in July 2020—And What's Leaving

This month, Netflix will pay homage to one of the most beloved YA book series, Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitters Club, with their new original Netflix Family series of the same name that debuts on July 3. Centering on the friendship and babysitting business venture of five middle school girls—Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn—this heartwarming and empowering series was exuberantly hailed as “the only pure thing left in this world” by TIME’s TV critic Judy Berman.
Sports fans will have plenty to watch this month with the debut of the fifth and final season of Last Chance U, the popular original docuseries that focuses on junior college football. This season will feature Oakland’s Laney College and drops on July 28. Also arriving as part of this month’s sports programming is The Last Dance, the acclaimed 10-part ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan’s career and final season with the Chicago Bulls.
Those looking for fresh options for a summer movie night have many new titles to choose from this month, ranging from critically acclaimed picks like Million Dollar Baby and Schindler’s List to romantic films like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in July 2020
Available July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 2
Deadwind, season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Available July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
Available July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Available July 8
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Available July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
Available July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
Available July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Available July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Available July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Available July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), season 2
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available July 22
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Available July 23
The Larva Island Movie
Available July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
Available July 28
Last Chance U: Laney
Available July 29
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 4
Available July 30
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Available July 31
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy, season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2020
Available July 1
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
Related Stories
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
Cleo & Cuquin, season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom, season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall
Trotro
Winchester
Available July 5
ONLY
Available July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
Available July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Available July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Yu-Gi-Oh!, season 1
Available July 15
Sunny Bunnies, season 1-2
Available July 16
Pride & Prejudice
Available July 17
Funan
Available July 18
Gigantosaurus, season 1
The Notebook
Available July 19
The Last Dance
Available July 21
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Available July 22
61
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Spotlight
Available July 24
In the Dark, season 2
Available July 26
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.), Season 10
Available July 28
Jeopardy!, collection 6
Available July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020
Leaving July 4
Blue Valentine
Leaving July 5
The Fosters, season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving July 9
47 Metres Down
Leaving July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving July 15
Forks Over Knives
Leaving July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving July 26
Country Strong
Leaving July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving July 29
The Incredibles 2
Leaving July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory