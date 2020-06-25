Country Group Dixie Chicks Drop 'Dixie' From Name, Will Now Be Known as The Chicks

Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Dixie Chicks perform on March 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold—WireImage
By Kristin M. Hall / AP
June 25, 2020 1:47 PM EDT

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Grammy-winning country group the Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The band’s social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters,” the band said in a statement.

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks’ website said “We want to meet this moment.”

The Chicks, who are releasing their first new album in 14 years next month, also released a new video for their new song, “March March” that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Lady A received criticism with their name switch after a Black singer revealed she’d been performing as Lady A for years.

Most Popular on TIME
1
President Trump's Trip to Mount Rushmore Draws Criticism From Native Americans
2
More Young People Are Testing Positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. Here's What That Could Mean for the Outbreak
3
How the 'Karen Meme' Confronts the Violent History of White Womanhood

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
The Best New Songs of June 2020
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE