Bayer to Pay Up to $10.9 Billion to Settle Lawsuits Linked to Claims Weed Killer Roundup Causes Cancer

Roundup weed killer is shown on May 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 24, 2020 2:24 PM EDT

(BERLIN) — German pharmaceutical company Bayer says it’s paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup, which has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer.

In a statement Wednesday, Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water.

The Leverkusen-based company said the Roundup settlement would “bring closure to approximately 75%” of the current 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

It said the agreement is subject to approval by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Bayer said it would also pay up to $400 million to settle cases involving the weedkiller dicamba having drifted onto plants that weren’t bred to resist it, killing them.

A further payment of up to $820 million will be made to settle “most” claims for exposure to PCB, a highly carcinogenic substance, that Monsanto produced until 1977 and which has been found in U.S. waters

Bayer said it would start making payments this year and these would be financed from existing liquidity, future income, proceeds from the sale of its animal health business and the issuance of additional bonds.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Civil War Wasn't America's Only War Involving Slavery
2
More Young People Are Testing Positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. Here's What That Could Mean for the Outbreak
3
Some NY, NJ, Conn. Visitors Must Quarantine

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
AMC Theaters Now Says Customers Must Wear Masks
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE