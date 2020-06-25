Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot on the Fort Hood Army Base in central Texas and her family is demanding answers about her disappearance. Her disappearance sparked protests and her family claim that she was sexually harassed before she went missing. Fort Hood investigators now suspect foul play was involved.

There have been calls for Congressional investigations and a social media campaign encouraging women in the military to share their stories of harassment and assault with #IAmVanessaGuillen. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) has launched an investigation into her disappearance and the family’s claims that she was sexually harassed by an Army sergeant, and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.

The League of Latin American Citizens is offering an additional $25,000 for information. Houston rapper Baby Bash has also said he would add $5,000 to the reward. Actor Salma Hayek has also used her Instagram account to bring attention to the case.

“I want my daughter back alive. I want her alive because she entered [Fort Hood] alive,” Gloria Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s mother, said in Spanish at an emotional press conference outside of the base on Tuesday. “And if, God forbid, by daughter turns up dead, shut down this base…That girl is my life, I adore her, that’s why I am fighting with nails and teeth until they return her and the guilty pay.”

What has the investigation uncovered so far?

Three weeks before her disappearance, Vanessa Guillen told her mother that she was being sexually harassed and followed by an Army sergeant, but was afraid to report him, according to the Guillen family who made a website to coordinate their search. Guillen did not disclose the name of the alleged perpetrator to her mother who suggested she would report the man on her daughter’s behalf.

Guillen was last seen on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, at the Fort Hood military base wearing a black shirt and purple fitness pants, according to a public statement by Fort Hood. Her ID, car key, room key and wallet were all found in the army barrack where she had been working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood personnel have conducted searches of the base, including barracks, fields, training areas, lakes and trails according to a statement by Fort Hood public affairs.

“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and we will not stop until we find her,” said 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander Col. Ralph Overland, in a public statement. “Our number one mission is to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. I’m laser focused on that. We are working with CID and law enforcement and we will not stop.”

On June 18, Overland announced the start of an investigation into claims that Guillen was sexually harassed before she disappeared.

On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Silvia Garcia, John Carter, Roger Williams and staffers for Sen. Ted Cruz, along with some members of the Guillen family, toured Fort Hood, received an update on the investigation and were able to ask questions about her disappearance. In a press conference after the tour, Garcia said army investigators suspect foul play. “They have now used the words ‘foul play,'” Garcia said. “They are convinced now that there is foul play involved and they’re following all the leads that they can.”

However, Garcia added, the family didn’t receive a “tick tock,” or a detailed break down of the day Guillen disappeared. Guillen’s father attended the tour, but Gloria Guillen did not, she later said, because she had seen footage of soldiers searching for Vanessa Guillen’s body in a local river. “I felt really sick,” she said at the press conference after the tour. “I don’t want her to be—and I know that she’s not in that river…I asked them from the beginning to search for my daughter, from the beginning, to shut down the base and get the more than 30,000 soldiers to look for my daughter. They didn’t do it.”

The body of Gregory Morales, another solider who went missing in 2019, was discovered on June 19 in Killeen, the city where Fort Hood is located. Foul play is also suspected at this point in the investigation on Morales’s death, Fort Hood officials said in a public statement, but there is no credible information linking his death to Guillen’s disappearance. Officials are also offering a $25,000 reward for information on Morales’s case.

The FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens and local police are also participating in the search for Guillen.

Who is Vanessa Guillen?

Vanessa Guillen enlisted shortly after she graduated high school and had expressed interested in joining the military when she was as young as 10, said her mother, Gloria Guillen, at a Tuesday press conference. “I cried a lot because I didn’t want her to enlist,” Gloria Guillen said. “Because in my mother’s heart I already feared that I would suffer. She enlisted for her country, to defend us, and now that she needs us we need to support her and look for her and catch that miserable person—who knows who he is of all of them.”

Guillen is from Houston, just about a three hour drive south east of Fort Hood, where she relocated after first being stationed in Virginia, according to Houston KPRC 2. She is one of six kids.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, told KPRC that before her disappearance she had been talking about plans for her life. “She was talking about college. She was talking about getting married. She was talking about my parent’s wedding,” Mayra Guillen said.

#IAmVanessaGuillen

Lupe Guillen, younger sister to missing Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, addresses the crowd outside the gates of Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas on June 12, 2020. Heather Osbourne—Austin American-Statesman via AP

Women in the military have shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault while on duty as part of a social media campaign started by Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s older sister.

“[Vanessa] was supposed to be safe while working and protecting the country we live in,” Lupe Guillen told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. “No woman should be seen as a sexual object…they’re just like my sister, they just want to fight for us.”

Sexual assault in the military has long been an issue. A annual report by the Pentagon revealed that in fiscal year 2019 the Army received 5.5 reports of sexual assault per every 1,000 soldiers, a rate that did not change from the previous year, and doesn’t account for those who choose not to report their assaults. The study also notes that the prevalence of sexual assault is high and has increased since 2016. “This increase is very troubling and shows that the Army’s sexual assault prevention strategies have not achieved their intended results,” the report says.

“I joined the Navy at 19. On my very first deployment, new girl, fresh meat. My entire deployment I was catcalled, and called names,” wrote Crystal De Los Rios in a Facebook post as part of the #IAmVanessaGuillen campaign. “When verbal turned to physical (I won’t get to into it) I reported it to the chaplain…At that moment is when I understood why the victims before me didn’t go through with their report…they were all talked down from it. I went through with mine and they all got a slap on the wrist. One even made chief. I am still fighting this to this day.”

“There are way too many stories like this where abusers are being protected, reports are not being taken seriously and nothing is being done,” De Los Rios adds. “I believe in Vanessa, and know how it feels to not be believed. I will continue spreading her name until she is found and justice is served.”

Nathalie Ocampo Meda, a member of the Marines, shared that she was sexually harassed and threatened on multiple occasions. “I still live with anxiety and depression every day. I hide my feelings partly because I believe that nobody will believe me,” she wrote on Facebook. “It’s devastating to know that I am not alone. Sadly we are all Vanessa Guillen.”

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.