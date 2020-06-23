Ex CEO of Payment Provider Wirecard Arrested Over Missing $2 Billion

Markus Braun, then-CEO of Wirecard AG, pauses at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Alex Kraus–Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 23, 2020 5:13 AM EDT

(BERLIN) — The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested in an accounting scandal that centers on a missing sum of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion), prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday.

Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn’t find accounts containing the money. On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn’t exist.

Prosecutors said a court issued an arrest warrant shortly afterward and Braun turned himself in on Monday evening.

He is accused of inflating the company’s balance sheet and revenue, “possibly in collaboration with further perpetrators,” in order to “portray the company as financially stronger and more attractive for investors and clients,” they said in a statement.

Braun was arrested on suspicion of incorrect statements of data and market manipulation.

Wirecard AG was once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector, but its shares have fallen sharply after the company became the subject of multiple Financial Times reports about accounting irregularities in its Asian operations. Wirecard disputed the reports, which started in February 2019, and said it was the victim of speculators.

On Monday the company announced the firing of its chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, who had been suspended from the management board last week. German news agency dpa reported that Marsalek had been in charge of overseeing daily operations including in Southeast Asia, where the possible fraud occurred.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Civil War Wasn't America's Only War Involving Slavery
2
Berman Refused to Sign Letter Criticizing NYC Before Firing
3
South Korea Calls John Bolton’s Claims ‘Distorted’

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
The Finance Industry Groggily Awakens to Climate Change
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE