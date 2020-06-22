Lawmakers Seek State Investigation of Shooting Death by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy

(GARDENA, Calif.) — Two Democratic lawmakers called Sunday for California’s Attorney General to investigate the fatal shooting of a young man by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

Reps. Maxine Waters and Nanette Diaz Barragán said in a statement there’s a need for an independent investigation into the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado so the public will trust the findings.

“Another day, and another Black or Brown kid has been shot in the back by police,” said the representatives for Southern California districts. “These killings must stop. We demand it. The American people demand it.”

Messages seeking comment were sent to the state Attorney General’s office and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department.

Guardado was shot Thursday after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted him with a gun in front of a business near Gardena.

Several hundred people gathered near the site on Sunday to protest the shooting, trailed by dozens of cars in a caravan, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Capt. Kent Wegener, the head of the department’s Homicide Bureau, said Saturday that investigators have taken six or seven exterior cameras from the scene and are examining the footage.

Guardado’s gun appeared to have been pieced together from different parts and didn’t have a serial number, he said. Investigators do not believe he fired the gun.

Guardado attended Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. A relative said he lived with his parents and worked two part-time security jobs.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.