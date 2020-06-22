Lawmakers Seek State Investigation of Shooting Death by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy

By Associated Press
June 21, 2020 9:50 PM EDT

(GARDENA, Calif.) — Two Democratic lawmakers called Sunday for California’s Attorney General to investigate the fatal shooting of a young man by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

Reps. Maxine Waters and Nanette Diaz Barragán said in a statement there’s a need for an independent investigation into the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado so the public will trust the findings.

“Another day, and another Black or Brown kid has been shot in the back by police,” said the representatives for Southern California districts. “These killings must stop. We demand it. The American people demand it.”

Messages seeking comment were sent to the state Attorney General’s office and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department.

Guardado was shot Thursday after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted him with a gun in front of a business near Gardena.

Several hundred people gathered near the site on Sunday to protest the shooting, trailed by dozens of cars in a caravan, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Capt. Kent Wegener, the head of the department’s Homicide Bureau, said Saturday that investigators have taken six or seven exterior cameras from the scene and are examining the footage.

Guardado’s gun appeared to have been pieced together from different parts and didn’t have a serial number, he said. Investigators do not believe he fired the gun.

Guardado attended Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. A relative said he lived with his parents and worked two part-time security jobs.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Museum to Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue
2
The True Story Behind the Movie Ford v Ferrari
3
Did Teens Trick Trump Over His Tulsa Rally?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
A Socially Distant Father's Day at an L.A. Nursing Home Is a Welcome, Though Difficult Event
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE