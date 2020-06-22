TIME and Red Ventures Partner to Launch NextAdvisor, a New Site for Trusted and Accessible Personal Finance Content

Available for free, NextAdvisor will break down the fundamentals of financial wellness to help audiences navigate this period of economic uncertainty and secure their financial future

(June 22, 2020 –New York, NY and Charlotte, NC) — Today, TIME and Red Ventures launch NextAdvisor, a new personal finance site on Time.com that aims to empower audiences to make smart financial decisions and achieve their financial goals through accessible and trusted information.

NextAdvisor is a free resource that will feature time-tested strategy guides, new perspectives on the economy, analysis of the latest tools and products and reported stories that complement TIME’s editorial coverage, focusing on the fundamentals of financial wellness, from saving, managing debt, and building credit to homeownership, and more.

NextAdvisor will address the current moment of unprecedented financial stress and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will focus on what readers need to understand about money to move forward in the new normal.

“The world has changed dramatically in the past three months, creating significant new financial challenges for many,” said TIME President Keith A. Grossman. “We are proud to partner with Red Ventures to launch NextAdvisor and help people improve their lives through accessible financial guidance.”

“TIME is a powerful media platform and one of the most trusted and iconic brands in news and information,” said Ric Elias, CEO of Red Ventures. “The NextAdvisor launch is the result of two teams collaborating on one important goal; to meet people where they are in their financial journeys with the information they need to make better decisions for their future.”

The site is led by Adam Auriemma, former editor in chief of Money, who will serve as editor in chief of NextAdvisor. John Puterbaugh, a journalist with more than 10 years of experience leading editorial teams in personal finance, consumer advocacy and local news, will serve as the editorial director for NextAdvisor, while Farnoosh Torabi, a personal finance expert, print and broadcast journalist, and host of the award-winning podcast “So Money,” joins as contributing editor.

Additionally, NextAdvisor will feature a team of top experts and contributors with a range of expertise in personal finance, including bestselling personal finance author and host Suze Orman, Emmy-nominated business analyst for CBS News Jill Schlesinger, author of the bestselling Broke Millennial Erin Lowry, creator and host of the YouTube channel “Investing Latina” Jully Alma-Taveras, GLAAD Award-winning reporter and author of Real Queer America: LGBT Stories From Red States Samantha Allen, and many more.

“The old rules of personal finance went out the window this year,” says Adam Auriemma, editor-in-chief of NextAdvisor. “We’re launching with a fresh perspective on money, and we’ve tapped a broad network of forward-thinking experts. Our mission: to help you determine your next best move.”

NextAdvisor is the latest offering from TIME aimed at helping audiences improve their lives and navigate the many resulting challenges of the coronavirus. Earlier this month, TIME launched TIME for Learning, a new initiative for essential educational resources, and TIME for Health, to help people live better through access to trusted health and wellness information.

For more information and to visit NextAdvisor: time.com/nextadvisor.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world, including over 40 million digital visitors each month and 44 million social followers. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME 100 Summit and Gala, TIME 100 Health Summit, TIME 100 Next and more.

About NextAdvisor

NextAdvisor has partnered with TIME to help consumers secure their financial futures and achieve long term financial success. NextAdvisor offers expert advice on time-tested strategies, fresh insight on changing market conditions, and analysis of the latest financial tools and resources. Offering relevant tools and product options to help support consumers in identifying next steps in their decision making process across multiple categories including savings, deposits, loans, and mortgages.

For more information visit NextAdvisor.com and @NextAdvisor.

About Red Ventures

Founded in 2000, Red Ventures is a portfolio of businesses that connects consumers with information and brands in the Home Services, Health, Financial Services and Education industries. Headquartered just south of Charlotte, NC, Red Ventures has 3000 employees in 10 cities across the US, as well as in the UK and Brazil. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including Bankrate, The Points Guy, Healthline, MyMove and Allconnect.com. For more information, visit www.redventures.com.

