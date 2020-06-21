One Dead and 11 Injured After Shooting in Minneapolis, Police Say

Twelve people were shot in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, leaving one dead and 11 injured, police said in a statement. The 11 survivors had no “life-threatening wounds,” according to Minneapolis Police.
Minneapolis Police said the shooting occurred in the “area of 2900 block Hennepin S.,” in the city’s uptown neighborhood.
The violence started just after midnight Sunday, police spokesman John Elder told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Elder said officers located multiple victims at the scene and learned some people had left in “private vehicles.”
Police have not yet suggested a motive for the shooting.
The shooting comes about four weeks after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on May 25 which spawned nationwide anger and protests over systemic racism and policing. Floyd’s death has prompted the Minneapolis city council to investigate restructuring the city’s police department.