(WASHINGTON) — Ahead of Juneteenth, first lady Melania Trump on Thursday visited the National Archives to view the Emancipation Proclamation and other founding documents.

Mrs. Trump was accompanied for the visit by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. She also viewed General Order Number 3, the proclamation from June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that announced all slaves were freed. That announcement is commemorated on Juneteenth.

The first lady and Carson also visited exhibits on the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, and the 19th Amendment, which established women’s right to vote, as well as the 1965 Act that created the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson is the highest-ranking African-American member of the Trump administration.

