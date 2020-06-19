Maryland Police Chief Resigns Amid Reports Alleging Racial Bias

A person walks by a memorial to George Floyd in downtown Annapolis, Md. on June 12, 2020.
Susan Walsh—AP
By Associated Press
June 19, 2020 3:25 AM EDT

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland police chief is stepping down amid reports alleging racial bias and discrimination toward officers of color.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski resigned Thursday as the NAACP planned to hold a vote of no-confidence against his leadership. The resignation also comes after the American Civil Liberties Union detailed discriminatory practices and retaliation by the department in a 94-page report.

Thirteen black and Hispanic officers asked the ACLU to file a lawsuit on their behalf in 2018, accusing the department of allowing racist actions and punishing minority officers who reported the incidents. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement. Stawinski didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.

