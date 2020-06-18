TIME and Columbia Business School Partner to Launch a Series of Business Classes for Professional Development During Uncertain Economic Times

“The Business of Change” classes are offered on-demand and at an affordable price point, empowering individuals to expand their skill set and facilitate their own success. Support from Deluxe is helping to make this world-class education series accessible to a broader audience, including its own community of small business owners and entrepreneurs

(June 18, 2020 — New York, NY) — Today, TIME and Columbia Business School announced a first-ever partnership to offer a new series of online, on demand business classes designed to empower anyone to take control of their futures during this moment of economic uncertainty. The Business of Change classes are taught by world-renowned professors from Columbia Business School and are offered at an accessible price, through the support of corporate partner Deluxe. The classes focus on building and expanding critical skills, both in and out of the office.

The partnership unites the cutting-edge curriculum of Columbia Business School, one of the most prestigious and innovative business schools in the world, with TIME, the trusted global media brand that covers the people and ideas that shape the world. TIME regularly reports on global leaders across industries through its most recognized annual franchises, the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people and TIME’s Person of the Year, as well as through the recently launched Leadership Brief interview series and newsletter and TIME’s live and virtual events, which convene business and thought leaders for conversation and collaboration toward a better world.

The Business of Change classes are designed for anyone looking to expand their professional skills on a range of topics including: the essential skills to become a more successful leader; creating a customer centric marketing strategy; the fundamentals of corporate finance; negotiation skills; and more. 43

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company that serves small business and financial institutions across the country, stepped forward to ensure the classes are offered at an accessible price point, ranging from $65 to $195 per class. Available on-demand, the first collection of five classes is available beginning today, and will be followed by the launch of new classes through September. A certificate of participation is granted upon completion of each class. Upon completion of five classes, participants are awarded the Certificate of Participation in The Business of Change Program, from Columbia Business School and TIME for Learning.

“As recent events have demonstrated, the world can change in extraordinary ways quite quickly,” said Pierre Yared, the MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School. “Now more than ever, executives and professionals – both new and experienced – must be equipped with advanced skills and knowledge to effectively seize new opportunities, navigate through uncertainty, and thrive in any environment. We are excited to partner with TIME to deliver a unique set of classes that will help professionals of all levels accelerate their career advancement and meet rapidly-evolving challenges head-on.”

“Through TIME’s existing educational offerings, including TIME for Kids, we understand the essential value of accessible learning opportunities for people of all ages,” said Maya Draisin, TIME SVP of Progress Marketing. “At a moment when strong leaders are more important than ever, we are proud to partner with Columbia Business School to help people meet the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. These affordable, high-quality business classes will allow anyone to expand their skill sets immediately, when they enter the workforce, or return to it, and help them stand out.”

“Being at the forefront of innovative educational opportunities with Columbia and TIME is something Deluxe is proud to be part of. Our mission is to champion business so communities thrive. Right now, businesses of all sizes are struggling and so are their communities, so it is incumbent on us to step forward and support educational opportunities such as these,” said Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer of Deluxe. “Entrepreneurs and business owners are hungry for tools that will help them pivot and thrive in this new reality. ”

The Business of Change launches within TIME for Learning, a new educational initiative from TIME that brings essential educational resources to its audiences. TIME for Learning builds on the success of TIME’s existing educational brands including TIME for Kids, TIME Edge for middle school students, and TIME Immersive, which extend TIME’s journalism into homes, classrooms, and public spaces through interactive storytelling and ambitious projects like The March, a groundbreaking immersive exhibit that recreates one of the most iconic moments in American history, the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

TIME for Learning is the latest product in a new suite of offerings from TIME that are aimed at helping audiences improve their lives, and navigate the many resulting challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, TIME launched TIME for Health, a new initiative to help people live better through access to trusted health and wellness information.

To enroll and learn more about The Business of Change from Columbia Business School and TIME for Learning, visit time.com/columbia-gsb.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world, including over 40 million digital visitors each month and 44 million social followers. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME 100 Summit and Gala, TIME 100 Health Summit, TIME 100 Next and more.

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The thought leadership of the School’s faculty and staff members, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School’s efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School’s position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at http://www.deluxe.com, http://www.facebook.com/deluxecorp,

www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

