TIME Announces New TIME For Health Initiative to Expand Access to Trusted Health and Wellness Content

(June 17, 2020 – New York, NY) — Today, TIME launches TIME for Health, a new initiative to help people live better through access to trusted health and wellness information.

TIME for Health builds on TIME’s trusted health journalism and coverage across platforms, including through major franchises, events, and new initiatives like the 2019 TIME 100 Health Summit and community, that are aimed at encouraging progress toward a better, healthier world.

“Health is central to what we do at TIME, and our audiences turn to us not only for trusted information on health and science, but also for guidance on how to improve their wellbeing and their lives,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “TIME for Health is our latest commitment to bringing accessible and trusted information about all aspects of health and mental health to our audiences.”

At launch, the first offerings from TIME for Health include a new digital content destination on Time.com and a virtual series, TIME for Health Talks.

The digital destination on Time.com features content focused on all aspects of physical and mental wellbeing including managing stress and anxiety, fitness, nutrition, and more, as well as a free collection of single-topic digital wellness magazines on specific health issues and goals. Curated by TIME editors, it will feature content from TIME’s extensive reporting on health and wellness, as well as exclusive content from TIME Health, the premium print product that is distributed in thousands of medical offices across the country, TIME’s health and wellness-focused “bookazines,” and more. The TIME for Health digital destination is live now on Time.com/livewell.

Building upon the success of TIME’s first-ever virtual event series TIME 100 Talks, which has featured leading health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, physician and activist Dr. Leana Wen, epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, TIME for Health Talks will convene health leaders for a series of virtual conversations and experiences aimed at helping viewers to be more resilient and to live healthier now. The first installment of TIME for Health Talks, presented in partnership with CVS Health, will convene in the coming weeks.

TIME for Health launches as TIME is reaching an audience of over 100 million people worldwide and is experiencing record engagement across its health and wellness content, including for the recently launched Coronavirus Brief newsletter, which has grown to nearly 65,000 subscribers in two months. Additionally, since 2017, TIME has distributed each issue of its premium print product TIME Health has been distributed in over 4,000 physicians’ offices across the country.

TIME for Health is the first product in a new suite of offerings from TIME, set to debut this summer, that are aimed at helping audiences improve their lives, and navigate the many resulting challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. It follows the recent initiative to make TIME for Kids available digitally, for free, and in multiple languages including Spanish and Chinese, for the first time ever, to help families as they continue to adapt to school closures and distance learning.

Visit the TIME for Health digital destination on Time.com, learn more about TIME for Health Talks events, and stay up to date about forthcoming TIME for Health offerings at Time.com/livewell.

