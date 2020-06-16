Google Maps Now Shows D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Street Murals

Giant letters spelling "Black Lives Matter" are seen from this drone view on 15th Street in downtown, Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Similar letters have been painted in Berkeley and Washington, D. C
Jane Tyska—Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
June 16, 2020 11:16 AM EDT

As protests against racism, police brutality, and racial inequality swept across the nation and around the world after the murder of George Floyd, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a section of the street directly in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” To mark the name change, the street was painted with the phrase in giant, yellow letters that run down the busy street. Now, those powerful block letters and the message they carry are visible on Google Maps.

While it only took a few hours after Bowser announced the name change for the popular GPS service to relabel the area as BLM Plaza on its maps, it took awhile for their satellite and street view imagery to catch up.

Now, Google Maps and, for those Microsoft enthusiasts, Bing Maps have added images from the “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and its massive lettering to their satellite and street views. The addition, made over the weekend, according to 9to5Google, now shows the enormous lettering stretching down D.C.’s 16th Street NW as it leads to the White House.

