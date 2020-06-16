North Korea Blows Up Liaison Office as It Steps Up Tensions With South

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, center left, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, center right, attend at an opening ceremony for two Koreas' first liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, Friday Sept. 14, 2018. The rival Koreas on Friday launched their first liaison office near their tense border to facilitate better communication and exchanges ahead of their leaders' summit in Pyongyang next week.
Korea Pool/Yonhap/AP
By Associated Press
June 16, 2020 3:21 AM EDT

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.

