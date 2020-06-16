2020 Election

Former President Obama Set to Hold First Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Then-Vice President Joe Biden with then-President Barack Obama at the White House on Dec. 13, 2016.
June 15, 2020

(WASHINGTON) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting some help from his “former boss,” Barack Obama, as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic Party ahead of the November election.

The former president and Biden will appear together next Tuesday for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter. It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.

Biden’s tweet linked to a campaign fundraising page and to a form for those who want to ask a question of the two Democrats.

The announcement Monday came hours after Biden said that his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $81 million in May — his strongest-ever fundraising haul.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has yet to release its fundraising total for the month.

