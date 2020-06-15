Gianna Floyd, the six year-old daughter of George Floyd has become a Disney shareholder, after Barbra Streisand gifted her shares in the company.

On her Instagram account, Gianna posted a photo of herself holding the share certificate with a caption that read, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.” It is not known how many shares Streisand purchased for Gianna.

The latest gift is one of many that Gianna has received since her father was killed in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, which sparked global protests against racism.

Last week, Texas Southern University announced they would give Gianna a full scholarship if she wanted to attend their university. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family,” Gerald Smith, chairman of the university’s foundation, said in a statement. Kanye West also set up a college fund for Gianna’s university tuition, as part of his $2 million donation to support the Floyd, Arbery and Taylor families who have all lost a relative to police brutality.

A GoFundMe page for Gianna has raised over $2 million. “Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support,” Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington wrote on the page.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.