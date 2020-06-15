U.S. Air Force Plane Crashes Into North Sea

File photo of two F-15C Eagle jets from the 123d Fighter Squadron Redhawk of the Oregon Air National Guard
Douglas Stringer—Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
June 15, 2020

(LONDON) — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn’t known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT). The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

