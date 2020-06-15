Tokyo Sees Coronavirus Cases Spike as Business Restrictions Are to Be Lifted, Local Media Says

Pedestrians wait to cross a street in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan, on June 14, 2020.
Soichiro Koriyama—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Lily Nonomiya / Bloomberg
June 15, 2020 4:44 AM EDT

Tokyo found 48 new cases of coronavirus Monday, local Japanese media reported, with almost half of which were connected to nightlife districts that have been the epicenter of recent infections.

A total of 20 cases were found in a mass testing effort of nightlife districts workers, newswire Jiji reported, citing an unidentified official. The capital had disclosed a similar case load Sunday, with most of those infections linked to nightclubs and bars.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to completely lift business restrictions Friday, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura indicated Sunday the recent case spike wouldn’t derail those plans. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed 3.5% lower Monday, in part fueled by concerns about a new resurgences in cases.

Most Popular on TIME
1
America Is Done With COVID-19, But COVID-19 Isn’t Done With America
2
Germany Takes to the Streets Against Racism
3
Fox News Removes Misleading Seattle Protest Photos

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Japanese Police Arrest Suspect in Anime Studio Arson
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE