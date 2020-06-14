18 Dead, 189 Injured as Tanker Truck Explodes on Chinese Highway

A firefighter puts out fire in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion that damaged buildings near a highway in Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province June 13, 2020.
Chinatopix/AP
By Associated Press
June 14, 2020 3:28 PM EDT

(BEIJING) — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

Most Popular on TIME
1
America Is Done With COVID-19, But COVID-19 Isn’t Done With America
2
Fox News Removes Misleading Seattle Protest Photos
3
Germany Takes to the Streets Against Racism

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
China Reports a 2-Month High of COVID-19 Cases
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE