Britain Marks Third Anniversary of Deadly Grenfell Tower Fire With Virtual Memorial Service

(LONDON) — Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower apartment block fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the 24-story building, shocking the nation and prompting a widespread investigation into low-cost, flammable cladding at high-rise buildings.

“As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message to be shown at an online commemoration service.

In tribute to each victim who died in the fire, the bells of London churches will toll 72 times and green lights will glow from tower block windows to show solidarity with survivors and the bereaved.

A public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart in July. Police have said that no one is likely to face criminal charges until 2021.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.