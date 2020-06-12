Home Depot certainly wasn’t angling for their low-key bop of a theme song to fleetingly become a go-to meme soundtrack. Further adding to the seemingly random nature of TikTok’s musical taste, which often skews nostalgic, the latest song to go viral is another low-key bop, this time from an early ’00s throwback. Specifically, from the TV show, Hip Hop Harry.

Hip Hop Harry was a children’s television show that aired on Discovery Kids and TLC from 2006 to 2008. The show, was hosted by Hip Hop Harry, a friendly bear with a bucket hat and oversized necklace, who taught the kids hanging around Hip Hop Central about life through kid-friendly danceable music.

Obviously the show had a killer soundtrack full of kid-appropriate jams, like “I Love to Learn” and “Wash Up Wash Down.” Each episode of the show would end with Hip Hop Harry’s trademark Dance Circle, where the kids form a circle and one of them dances in the center as they shout, “Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” It’s that encouraging earworm that has become TikTok’s latest favorite tune.

People are using Hip Hop Harry’s anthem as a score for everything from their own nostalgia-fueled dance parties to journeys of self-discovery to nacho recipes and pretty much everything in between. These are must-see videos.

Here are a few examples to watch, but fair warning, the song will get stuck in your head:

If you want more Hip Hop Harry, the show is enjoying a second life as a YouTube series complete with new dance challenges that are spilling over to TikTok. Plus, as Mashable points out, people are using the song’s infernally catchy chorus on Twitter as encouraging words.

