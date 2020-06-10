(GUATEMALA CITY) — The United States resumed deportation flights to Guatemala Tuesday, nearly a month after the Central American country refused to accept them.

A flight from Alexandria, Louisiana landed in the Guatemalan capital Tuesday afternoon. The plane carried 40 adults and 10 children.

At least 186 Guatemalan deportees had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the country even after U.S. assurances that they were healthy.

The flights scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week will carry fewer deportees, about 50, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Patricia Letona. She did not provide details on any new procedures to guarantee the health of the deportees.

“We have already requested specific information with respect to the coordination” with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and what health protocols they will follow, she said.

Alejandra Mena, spokeswoman for the National Immigration Institute, said all deportees who arrived Tuesday came with medical certificates from the U.S. saying they were free of the virus. But she said the Health Ministry would test them all anyway.

The Foreign Ministry says about 5,500 Guatemalans are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 2,500 of those have a final deportation order and the remainder still have a pending process.

Two more flights are scheduled for next week.

The presidential commission in charge of the government’s response to the health crisis made the decision to resume the flights, Letona said.

Guatemala suspended the flights after nearly all of the 65 passengers aboard a May 13 flight tested positive. Some “humanitarian” flights carrying unaccompanied children and families detained at the U.S. southwest border had been allowed to continue.

Since the epidemic began in Guatemala in mid-March, the country has received 2,160 deportees from the U.S., including adults and children.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.