Houston Mayor Announces at George Floyd's Funeral That He Is Banning Police Chokeholds

(HOUSTON) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that he will sign an executive order that bans chokeholds in the city.
Turner’s announcement Tuesday came during the funeral for George Floyd at a church in Houston, the city where he lived most of his life.
“In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot,” Turner said. “In this city you have a duty to intervene.”
The sheriff of Harris County, which includes Houston, earlier in the day said his office will immediately implement a new “duty to report” policy for deputies and increase audits of use of tasers and body cameras. Sheriff Ed Gonzales announced the directives in a series of tweets.
Gonzalez said his office already prohibits the use of chokeholds.