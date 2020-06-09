Houston Mayor Announces at George Floyd's Funeral That He Is Banning Police Chokeholds

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during the funeral for George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.
Godofredo A. Vasquez— POOL/AFP
By Associated Press
June 9, 2020 3:42 PM EDT

(HOUSTON) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that he will sign an executive order that bans chokeholds in the city.

Turner’s announcement Tuesday came during the funeral for George Floyd at a church in Houston, the city where he lived most of his life.

“In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot,” Turner said. “In this city you have a duty to intervene.”

The sheriff of Harris County, which includes Houston, earlier in the day said his office will immediately implement a new “duty to report” policy for deputies and increase audits of use of tasers and body cameras. Sheriff Ed Gonzales announced the directives in a series of tweets.

Gonzalez said his office already prohibits the use of chokeholds.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Unpacking the WHO's COVID-19 Transmission Controversy
2
Colin Kaepernick Wins Amnesty International's Highest Honor
3
'Help Me, I Can't Breathe.' NFL Star Von Miller on George Floyd, Racism, and Protests

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Buffalo Protester
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE