The Simpsons had a few choice words for the Class of 2020. The animated family temporarily left their longtime home on Fox to join Beyoncé, Barack and Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, and more on YouTube for their virtual commencement event called Dear Class of 2020. While characters were in a new environment, they were still very recognizable.

As the family was theoretically socially isolating in their home in Springfield, they appeared on camera in the now all-too-common Zoom split screen format. Naturally it was Lisa who took the lead, reminding viewers that this time in quarantine has allowed people to focus on the family. Her heartfelt words were undercut by Homer trying (and failing) to put on a graduation gown, while Marge barely managed to pull herself onscreen surrounded by a mountain of dirty dishes and muttering, “I can’t cook anymore. I can’t cook anymore.” When she asked her brother Bart for his words, in typical Bart fashion, he aired his derrière with the words Class of 2020 emblazoned on his buttocks.

After that display, Lisa gave up and decided it was safer to go it alone, although she didn’t get very far. ”Well, the job is to be inspirational, and there are plenty of good things: the air is cleaner than every,“ she managed to say before being abruptly cut off by Homer bursting into the room.

“And drinking at home at 10 in the morning is not only acceptable, it’s called coping” Homer says, chugging a Duff brand beer.

Recognizing the new theme, Lisa adds, “And, not having friends over is seen as a healthy choice, instead of basic unpopularity.” Homer notes that as new graduates, the Class of 2020 can “go from living in your parents’ basement to working from your parents’ basement.”

To wrap things up, Homer says, “Love thy neighbor, even if it’s Flanders.” For the final moment of the address, Lisa holds up a sign with a serious request: “Congrats Class of 2020: Please save us.”

