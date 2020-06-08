Germany Urges Protesters to Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

Hundreds of people attend a rally in Frankfurt, Germany, June 6, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Michael Probst—AP
By Associated Press
June 8, 2020 9:56 AM EDT

(BERLIN) — The German government is calling on people attending anti-racism protests to stick to coronavirus distancing rules.

At least 15,000 people demonstrated in Berlin and 25,000 protested in Munich on Saturday and there were protests in other German cities as part of the global demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have followed the May 25 death of American George Floyd.

In some cases, protesters were closely packed together despite German requirements for people to stay 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday “it is good if people take to the streets in Germany as well with a clear statement against racism.”

But he added: “the pictures that in some cases emerged over the weekend were not good. Both things must be possible: to demonstrate peacefully, which is a fundamental right, and keep to the (social distancing) rules.”

He said many demonstrators “created a big risk for themselves and others.”

Germany has been widely praised for its adroit handling of the pandemic.

