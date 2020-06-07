K-Pop Group BTS Donates $1 Million to Black Lives Matter and Fans Vow to Match It

BTS arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Steve Granitz—WireImage
By Associated Press
June 7, 2020 1:29 PM EDT

(SEOUL, South Korea) — BTS’s label says the K-pop super group has donated $1 million to a Black Lives Matter campaign.

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the band’s donation in an email Sunday. It comes after a Thursday tweet from the band in which it expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said the band opposes racial discrimination and violence.

BTS’s fans reacted with the hashtag #MatchAMillion on Twitter, vowing to match the group’s donation.

K-pop fans have been actively participating in the Black Lives Matter movement both online and offline, including by overwhelming police apps with their favorite K-pop memes and fancies.

