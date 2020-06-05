Mayor Orders Termination of 4 Officers After Black Man Died From Police Restraint in Tacoma, Washington

People listen during a vigil for Manuel Ellis, a black man whose March death while in Tacoma Police custody was recently found to be a homicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiners Office, near the site of his death on June 3, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington.
David Ryder—Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 5, 2020 2:56 PM EDT

(TACOMA, Wash.) — The mayor of Tacoma, Washington, has told the city manager to fire four police officers following the death of a black man after police restrained him in March.

Mayor Victoria Woodards on Thursday night directed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli to fire the officers involved in the restraint of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis.

Her order comes as the country has been roiled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis officers have been criminally charged. Woodards said the Tacoma officers should also be prosecuted in the death of Ellis.

“The officers who committed this crime should be fired and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Woodards said in a statement aired live on Tacoma TV and Facebook. “I am demanding tonight that the Pierce County Sheriff review and confirm every action taken by each officer.”

The News Tribune reports the Pierce County medical examiner’s office ruled Ellis’ March 3 death a homicide caused by a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. The newspaper reports methamphetamine intoxication and a heart disease were contributing factors.

Authorities have said Ellis appeared to be suffering from some sort of breakdown when they approached him. They said he attacked officers who were trying to calm him down.

Most Popular on TIME
1
'Police Do Not Belong in Our Schools.' Students Are Demanding an End to Campus Cops After the Death of George Floyd
2
I'm a Minneapolis City Council Member. We Must Disband the Police—Here's What Could Come Next
3
3 Reasons to Pause Before Celebrating Today's Surprising Jobs Numbers

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Mild-Mannered Spy Chief Dan Coats Gives Trump the Facts, Gently
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE