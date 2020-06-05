Deputies for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office found seven people dead inside a burning house in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama on Friday, according to WHNT-TV.

Deputies received a call about a shooting on Thursday at 11:23pm. They successfully extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived on site and subsequently found the bodies in the house.

The Sheriff’s office and the Madison County Sheriff Crime Scene Units have secured the scene. No suspects are in custody but the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the deaths will be investigated as homicides. They added that there is no immediate threat to people living in the area.

The victims were female and male adults but their identities have not yet been released publicly.

