U.K. Watchdog to Probe Racial Inequalities Exposed by Coronavirus

People hold placards as they join a Black Lives Matter march through central London on May 31, 2020.
Hollie Adams—Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 5, 2020 5:32 AM EDT

(LONDON) — Britain’s official human rights watchdog is to mount an inquiry into the racial inequalities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it was a “once in a generation” opportunity to tackle deep-seated inequalities and create a fairer country.

The move follows the publication of a government-commissioned report earlier this week, which found that people from ethnic minorities have died from COVID-19 in larger relative numbers in England than their white compatriots.

The report has faced criticism for not providing any recommendations after not accounting for an array of factors, including occupation, preexisting health conditions and household densities.

Though the government said it is backing further study, the commission said it will use its statutory powers to investigate.

Its chair, David Isaac, said this is “an important step towards ensuring that the deep-rooted inequality faced by ethnic minorities is meaningfully addressed as we rebuild.”

