Associated Press Photographer Punched While Walking With Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, left, and other officers attend to Associated Press photographer Matt Rourke after he was assaulted while touring the business district with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and police officers on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Alejandro A. Alvarez—The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP
By Associated Press
June 4, 2020 11:04 PM EDT

(PHILADELPHIA) — An Associated Press photographer on assignment was attacked Thursday afternoon by a passerby while the journalist crossed the street with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Matt Rourke was making photos of Outlaw and Kenney in North Philadelphia while the two city officials spent time with community members.

As Kenney, Outlaw and several more police officers and members of the media were crossing Broad Street, a man sucker-punched Rourke in his face.

Outlaw was one of the first people to tend to Rourke as he lay on the street bloodied.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Police took down the man and arrested him. It’s unknown if he’s been charged.

Rourke was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

An email to the Philadelphia Police Department’s spokesman seeking comment was sent.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Journalist Punched While Walking With Police Commissioner
2
GOP's Murkowski 'Struggling' With Supporting Trump
3
Parisians Protest as Floyd Outrage Goes Global

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Prosecutor Says Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Used Slur
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE