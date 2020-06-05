Associated Press Photographer Punched While Walking With Police Commissioner

(PHILADELPHIA) — An Associated Press photographer on assignment was attacked Thursday afternoon by a passerby while the journalist crossed the street with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Matt Rourke was making photos of Outlaw and Kenney in North Philadelphia while the two city officials spent time with community members.

As Kenney, Outlaw and several more police officers and members of the media were crossing Broad Street, a man sucker-punched Rourke in his face.

Outlaw was one of the first people to tend to Rourke as he lay on the street bloodied.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Police took down the man and arrested him. It’s unknown if he’s been charged.

Rourke was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

An email to the Philadelphia Police Department’s spokesman seeking comment was sent.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.