New York City Jail Inmate Dies After Being Pepper Sprayed in Cell

By Associated Press
June 4, 2020 12:32 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — An inmate at a jail in New York City died after being pepper sprayed by officers in his cell, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Jamel Floyd, 35, barricaded himself inside his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at 10 a.m. Wednesday and used a metal object to break the cell-door window, the bureau said in a statement.

Floyd “became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others,” and officers responded by using pepper spray to subdue him, the bureau said. Floyd was unresponsive after being pepper sprayed and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Floyd had been at the facility since Oct. 30, 2019, the bureau said.

The cause of death is under investigation. Officials said it does not appear be related to COVID-19.

A message seeking comment about Floyd’s death was left Thursday with the Bureau of Prisons.

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
Biden's Empathy Offensive
2
Parisians Protest as Floyd Outrage Goes Global
3
Obama Holds Town Hall Event as Nation Crisis

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Lawsuit: Hundreds of Protesters Held Illegally by NYPD
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE