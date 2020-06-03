Glee Actress Lea Michele Offers Apology After Former Co-Star Samantha Marie Ware Accuses Her of 'Traumatic Microaggressions'

Lea Michele attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury—Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 3, 2020 1:03 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Former Glee star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”

Michele issued a statement saying that while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”

“I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she said.

The apology came two days after former co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Michele had tweeted a comment on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into in his neck while he pleaded for air in Minnesota. She tweeted her support of Black Lives Matter movement and said police violence on black people must end.

Ware responded by tweeting in all caps that Michele had made her first TV job a “living hell.”

Michele is white and Ware is black.

After the Ware’s allegation, the meal kit company HelloFresh announced that it would sever its partnership with Michele, saying “We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele.”

In her statement, Michele noted that she is soon to be a mother and tried to strike a hopeful note.

“I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” she wrote. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect my own shortcomings.”

