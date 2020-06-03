(LOS ANGELES) — A TV writer who has worked on S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. was fired from an upcoming Law & Order spin-off because of online posts about social unrest in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore was dropped from NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime by franchise creator Dick Wolf.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.

An attorney for Gore didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. NBC declined to comment.

In a post circulated on social media Tuesday and captioned “Curfew…” Gore is shown holding a firearm. In another post, he wrote that famed Sunset Boulevard was being “looted two blocks from me,” and added, “You think I won’t light (expletive) up who are are trying to (expletive) w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again.”

As with other U.S. cities, Los Angeles has seen both peaceful protests and violence in the streets following the of George Floyd on May 25. A bystander’s video showed a since-charged white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even when he had stopped moving.

Christopher Meloni, the former Law & Order: SVU star who will head the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime, pushed back against online critics that referred to Gore as an executive producer, or showrunner, on the new series.

“Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner,” Meloni said online. “I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do.” (Olmstead is a veteran producer and writer whose credits include Chicago P.D., which is part of another Wolf series franchise.)

Ice-T of Law & Order: SVU tipped his hat to Wolf in a post Tuesday.

“The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT,” the actor and musician wrote.

