Officer Shot in Las Vegas Amid George Floyd Protests

Police officers stand guard, on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas, during a 'Black lives matter' rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody.
Bridget Bennett—AFP via Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 2, 2020 8:36 AM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported early Tuesday.

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds late Saturday downtown and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanor crimes to receive court summonses instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

