Twilight Actor Gregory Boyce and Girlfriend Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner Says

(LAS VEGAS) — Drug use killed an actor from the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend, the coroner in Las Vegas said Monday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Gregory Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, and their deaths were accidental.

The bodies were discovered May 13 after Las Vegas police were summoned to a bedroom in a condominium several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. Officers reported finding a white powder on the dresser and no evidence of foul play.

Fentanyl has been blamed for illegal-use drug overdose deaths nationwide.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in “Twilight,” the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

