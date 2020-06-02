Twilight Actor Gregory Boyce and Girlfriend Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner Says

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce attends L.A. Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event at Exchange LA on October 18, 2012 in Los Angeles.
Vivien Killilea–Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 1, 2020 10:50 PM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — Drug use killed an actor from the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend, the coroner in Las Vegas said Monday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Gregory Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, and their deaths were accidental.

The bodies were discovered May 13 after Las Vegas police were summoned to a bedroom in a condominium several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. Officers reported finding a white powder on the dresser and no evidence of foul play.

Fentanyl has been blamed for illegal-use drug overdose deaths nationwide.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in “Twilight,” the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Most Popular on TIME
1
'Twilight' Actor Died of Overdose, Coroner Says
2
Illinois Gov. Says Trump Cannot Send in Military Without Permission
3
When Rioting Is the Answer

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Major Beauty Brand's Shares Tumble After Report Questions Kylie Jenner’s Wealth
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE