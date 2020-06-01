2 Dead After Shooting at North Dakota Air Base: Military Officials

By Associated Press
June 1, 2020 11:21 AM EDT

(GRAND FORKS, N.D.) — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said Monday morning that no further information is being released.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Anonymous Vows to Hack Minneapolis Police Over George Floyd Death
2
Semi-Trailer Driver Arrested After Rolling Into Protesters
3
When Rioting Is the Answer

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Pentagon Preps Mil. Police to Go to Minneapolis
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE