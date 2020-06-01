New York City Mayor's Daughter Arrested During Protest in Manhattan

Chiara de Blasio poses backstage at the Anna Sui fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 10, 2014 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
By Michael R. Sisak / AP
June 1, 2020 3:07 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — The mayor of New York City’s own daughter is one of the nearly 790 people who have been arrested in the city since protests over the death of George Floyd began last week.

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter tells The Associated Press that 25-year-old Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday night. An arrest report obtained by The New York Post says she refused to leave a Manhattan street ordered cleared by officers because people were throwing things.

Chiara de Blasio, who is black, was later given a court summons and released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is white, didn’t mention the arrest in his Sunday press briefing. City Hall spokespeople didn’t have an immediate comment.

 

Most Popular on TIME
1
Anonymous Vows to Hack Minneapolis Police Over George Floyd Death
2
Trump Took Refuge in White House Bunker During Protests
3
NYC Mayor's Daughter Arrested During Protest in Manhattan

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
NYPD SUVs Seen Surging Into Protesters
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE