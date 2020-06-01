Minnesota Attorney General Will Take Lead in George Floyd Case, Governor Says

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday that the state’s attorney general will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Walz’s decision to have Attorney General Keith Ellison take the lead comes after requests from activists, some City Council members and a civil rights group, who said putting Ellison on the case would send a strong message that justice will be vigorously pursued. Walz said Ellison has the experience needed to lead the prosecution.

Earlier Sunday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that he had asked Ellison to help him in the case, and Ellison agreed they would be full partners.

“There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said. He did not elaborate.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were involved have not been charged, though Freeman and Ellison have said additional charges are possible. Chauvin and the three other officers were fired last week.

A message left with Ellison’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.