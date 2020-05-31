Semi-Trailer Drives Through George Floyd Protesters Marching in Minneapolis, No Apparent Injuries

By Associated Press
May 31, 2020 7:57 PM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate. The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t clear how the driver was hurt. TV footage showed protesters swarming the truck, and then law enforcement quickly moving in.

Other TV footage showed the tanker truck moving rapidly onto the bridge and protesters appearing to part ahead of it.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd.

Most Popular on TIME
1
When Rioting Is the Answer
2
Trump Suggests MAGA Rally at White House
3
What Martin Luther King Jr Really Thought About Riots

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Out-of-State Agitators Not as Common as First Suggested
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE