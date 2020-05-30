Angela Merkel 'Cannot Commit' to Attending G7 Summit Hosted by Trump Due to COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel briefs the media after a meeting with German federal state governors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany on May 27, 2020.
Markus Schreiber—AP
By Associated Press
May 30, 2020 1:13 PM EDT

(BERLIN) — Chancellor Angela Merkel will not personally attend a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies if President Donald Trump goes ahead with it, unless the course of the coronavirus spread changes by then, her office said Saturday.

After canceling the Group of Seven summit, originally scheduled for June 10-12 at Camp David, Trump said a week ago that he was again considering hosting an in-person meeting of world leaders because it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the pandemic.

Immediately after that announcement, Merkel suggested she had not yet made up her mind on whether to attend in person or by video conference, but her office told the dpa news agency she has now made a decision.

“As of today, given the overall pandemic situation, she cannot commit to participating in person,” her office said. It added that the chancellor would continue to monitor the coronavirus situation in case things change.

Most Popular on TIME
1
What Martin Luther King Jr Really Thought About Riots
2
When Rioting Is the Answer
3
George Floyd's Death: Photos From Brooklyn Protests

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Germany, S Korea Outbreaks Show Risks of Easing Up
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE