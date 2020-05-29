The prom is usually reserved for high school students, but a clever and caring seven-year old managed to score an invitation by throwing a prom for his nanny.

When the coronavirus hit, seven-year old Curtis Rogers had to spend two months without seeing his nanny, Rachel Chapman, ABC 11 reports. So when he heard that Chapman was upset because her prom was cancelled, he devised a clever plan to see her and cheer her up. He stepped up with an invitation to attend a socially distant prom in his backyard.

After making up his mind, he surprised his babysitter with a “promposal” in the form of a sign that read: “Mini prom is not today, but will you join me on Monday,” local CBS news affiliate, WNCN reports. Naturally, she said yes.

Rachel Chapman’s mother, Becky Chapman, shared the sweet story on Twitter and it quickly went viral as people online reveled in a story of kindness, generosity, and friendliness.

In the photos, Rogers can be seen decked out in a suit and bow tie, which his mother, Elissa, told ABC 11, was chosen specifically to match his babysitter’s dress. When Chapman arrived at his home, her tiny escort was waiting outside with a pool noodle so they could safely keep their distance from each other and he took her to the backyard where he had helped set a table filled with her favorite foods, which reportedly were Chick-fil-A with all her favorite condiments and smoothies. “I could tell he put a lot of thought into it,” she told ABC 11.

While Chapman was initially (and understandably) sad about the loss of her prom, what she got instead was an act of kindness potentially even more memorable than a night of dancing with friends. “It was like, really fun,” she told ABC 11. “I’m really glad that he did that.”

