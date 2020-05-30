After the Death of George Floyd: Voices Behind the Most Powerful Protest Photos

On May 25, a bystander outside a Minneapolis grocery store filmed a scene both shocking and unnervingly familiar. “I can’t breathe,” George Floyd gasps, again and again as a white officer, Derek Chauvin, presses his knee into the black man’s neck and keeps it there.

“I can’t breathe” had become a protest chant almost six years ago, after Eric Garner was slowly killed by a white New York City police officer detaining him for selling cigarettes one at a time on a Staten Island street. His death, also captured by a bystander, stoked the outrage that had erupted in Ferguson, Mo., after the death of Michael Brown at the hands of police, then across the nation in the summer of 2014, as the ubiquity of cellphone cameras placed before the general public a reality that had always known to minorities.

Black Lives Matter — the movement that, like the videos, made profound use of social media — placed police violence at the top of the United States’ domestic agenda. The movement raised awareness, encouraged reform, and drew a bright line between what could have been dismissed as accusation, and what was plainly true.

The Floyd video, which began circulating online a day after his death, somehow made that line even brighter, more than three years after the succession of America’s first African-American president by one supported by white supremacists. Chauvin was charged with murder on May 29, four days after Floyd’s death, but only after protesters took to the streets not only in Minneapolis but across the country.

In the City of Lakes, police in riot gear faced off with protesters who greeted tear gas and rubber bullets with their arms raised. On May 28, the 3rd police precinct, where Chauvin and the three officers involved in the altercation were based, was evacuated, then set ablaze.

Much of it was streamed live on video, broadcast live, and captured on cell phones. But there’s a reason that so often what lives in memory are the single images captured by photographers.

“My job is just to document a visual diary and start a conversation,” says Star Tribune photographer Richard Tsong-Taatarii. “Obviously, we are in need of a deep conversation about police reform because this keeps happening again and again.”

—With Kathy Dowd and reporting by Paul Moakley

People face off with police near the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis on May 26. Richard Tsong-Taatarii—Star Tribune/Getty Images

“What this woman expressed is what the majority of the people in this country feel about what happened in this video,” says photographer Richard Tsong-Taatarii, of the bystander’s video footage showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. “If you’re any kind of decent human being you obviously have a heart-wrenching gut check when you see this video.”

Tsong-Taatarii has been a photographer with the Star Tribune for more than 21 years. “When I took the picture,” he continues, “I saw the strong sentiment she was expressing in a way that is protected by our country and the constitution. She did it in a way that we can all relate to.”

Was there anything else he wanted to add? “Support local journalism.”

Protesters hold their hands up as they cry from from tear gas during a demonstration calling for justice for George Floyd on May 27, two days after his death. Kerem Yücel—AFP/Getty Images

“The moment I saw the video of George being killed I had a panic attack from seeing Derek’s face. How he reacted was pure evil. You can see how he was reveling in the power from pinning this man on the ground. It was frightening,” said Alexander Vega, 28, a protester (at far-right) in front of the barricade. At the scene, Vega, who said he has protested for years in the Black Lives Matter and Standing Rock movements, said he saw the woman and her son had been tear gassed and jumped in to make sure they were OK, to be calm and breathe deeply.

“This is my city where I have family. Something had to be done,” he adds. “An innocent black man was killed in the streets. I knew right away what my part was in the sense of helping. This is my calling. This is what I’ve done for years — standing in solidarity.”

When asked about the importance of documenting this moment he says, “What’s important is that the media is not showing footage of what the police are doing. In my live streams on Facebook, I describe it … People say, we’re the ruckus. We’re the thugs. That’s how people view us and its not the case. The police are the ones who are the weaponized thugs.”

Protesters clash with the police as they demonstrate outside the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis on May 27. Kerem Yücel—AFP/Getty Images

A protester wearing a mask holds up his hands during a demonstration outside the 3rd precinct on May 27. Kerem Yücel—AFP/Getty Images

Kerem Yücel had moved from Turkey in search of “a more peaceful life.” Almost three years later, he and his wife wonder, “Is it safe for my kids or not?”

Yücel, a photographer who works with AFP, compared what he’s seen this week in Minneapolis with the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul back in 2013, where there were peaceful protesters and more violent factions. “I was just expecting that Americans were showing their respect for George Floyd after he died,” he said about the initial protests after Floyd’s death. Since then, he’s felt, “other groups are just waiting for the darkness.”

A young Somali-American man who was injured is helped by others as protesters clash with the police outside the 3rd precinct on May 27. Kerem Yücel—AFP/Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd precinct on May 26. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole as police officers stand guard at the 3rd precinct during a face off with protesters on May 27. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images

“I’ve been holed up in my house for two months and this is one of the first things I worked on,” says Stephen Maturen, a photographer who works with Getty in Minneapolis. “It’s a bizarre feeling covering this thing, getting all these pictures and I have this feeling in the background that the video of George Floyd being killed is the most powerful document that there is. The most important imagery has already taken place.”

He adds, “In the middle of a chaotic moment, seeing that picture is a totally grounding thing. It’s like — don’t forget why everyone is here.”

Deshawn Williams, 15, and his sister, Sarah Newell, 7, protest outside Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's home in Minneapolis on May 27. Aaron Lavinsky—Star Tribune/Sipa USA

“We look for ways to tell people the story,” says Aaron Lavinsky, a photographer with the Star Tribune for almost six years. Lavinsky has covered a number of similar protests in recent years. When he arrived outside Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s house on May 27, he saw a woman and two children holding signs and asked to photograph them.

With their mother’s permission, Lavinsky spoke with Deshawn, during which the teenager admitted sticking to public places when he goes out with friends because he’s worried about negative interactions with police officers. “I’m 15. People younger than me get killed by police,” he told Lavinsky. “I don’t know if I’m next or not.”

Reflecting on this photograph, Lavinsky wondered, “How are they processing this? It has to be tough for these kids. There’s so much pain in this city.”

A child's drawing on a mailbox in Minneapolis on May 27. Patience Zalanga

“This photo of the poster made by a child really gets me,” says Patience Zalanga, a Minneapolis-based photographer. “It’s because of the misspelling and the image that they drew. There’s an innocence to it and the heartbreaking reality of the child’s understanding of what happened.”

A young woman outraged by the death of George Floyd speaks to a crowd and blocks a police officer's vehicle with a group of protesters in Minneapolis on May 27. Patience Zalanga

Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade as they confront police near the 3rd precinct on May 27. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images

A police officer ducks to avoid a Gatorade bottle thrown by people gathered at the 3rd precinct on May 27. Eric Miller—Reuters

Clouds of tear gas linger in the air over Lake Street during the second day of protests in Minneapolis on May 27. Steel Brooks—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Department officers form a line in riot gear after a Black Lives Matter protest on May 27. Gabriella Angotti-Jones—Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Two protesters embrace while occupying the intersection of South Hill Street and W Second Street after a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on May 27. Gabriella Angotti-Jones—Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A firework explodes as a fire burns inside of an Auto Zone store near the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis on May 27. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images

A protester confronts a police officer while standing on a destroyed cruiser in St. Paul on May 28. Stephen Maturen—Getty Images

A sign outside of police officer Derek Chauvin's house in Oakdale, Minn., on May 28. Patience Zalanga for TIME

Demonstrators sit before a police line outside the home of Derek Chauvin, the since-fired Minneapolis officer who pinned down George Floyd with a knee on his neck, in the suburb of Oakdale on May 28. Jenn Ackerman—The New York Times/Redux

A protester near the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis on May 28. Patience Zalanga for TIME

The remains of a Dollar Tree store smolders after protests in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020. Patience Zalanga for TIME

Protesters set fire to the entrance of the 3rd precinct on May 28. Carlos Barria—Reuters

Protesters demonstrate outside of the burning precinct on May 28. John Minchillo—AP

Law enforcement officers amassed along Lake Street near Hiawatha Avenue as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests in Minneapolis on May 29. David Joles—Star Tribune/AP

A protester's emotional moment in Minneapolis on May 29. Patience Zalanga for TIME

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.