Here's What New on Amazon Prime in June 2020

Amazon Prime’s movie offerings in June include both recent box-office hits like the whodunit thriller Knives Out and old favorites like Dirty Dancing. The streaming platform also adds several family-friendly films this month, including Spike Jonze’s Where The Wild Things Are, which will touch the hearts of both little ones and their grown-ups. It’s available to stream on June 30.

New releases available for purchase or rental this month include Late Night director Nisha Ganatra’s feel-good dramedy The High Note, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross as a pop superstar considering some major career moves and Dakota Johnson as her overworked personal assistant with ambitions of her own. Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical, Judd Apatow-directed dramedy The King of Staten Island, which centers on his young adulthood in Staten Island after losing his firefighter father, will also be available to buy or rent starting June 12.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in June 2020

June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava

June 19

7500

June 26

Pete the Cat: Season 2

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

June 1

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Fair Game

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

How To Train Your Dragon

Incident At Loch Ness

Joyride

Kingpin

Nate And Hayes

Sex Drive

Shrek Forever After

The Cookout

The Natural

Trade

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

June 3

Takers

June 7

Equilibrium

June 12

Child’s Play

Knives Out

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 18

Crawl

June 27

Guns Akimbo

June 30

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

One For The Money

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

The Gallows Act II

Where The Wild Things Are

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

June 1

Air Warriors: Season 1

Annie Oakley: Season 1

Doc Martin: Season 1

Dragnet: Season 1

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 Forsyte Saga: Season 1

Growing up McGhee: Season 1

Liar: Season 1

Professor T: Season 1

Roadkill Garages: Season 1

Saints and Sinners: Season 1

Super Why: Season 1

SWV Reunited: Season 1

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague

The L Word: Season 1

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1

The Saint: Season 1

Wackey Races: Season 1

Work in Progress: Season 1

June 21

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

June 12

The King of Staten Island

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.