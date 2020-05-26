J.K. Rowling Is Releasing a New Story Online for Free to Entertain Families During the Pandemic

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London on Nov. 13, 2018.
Joel C Ryan—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
May 26, 2020 12:18 PM EDT

(LONDON) — J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story “about truth and the abuse of power” for children from 7 to 9 years old and is unrelated to Rowling’s other books.

Rowling said the draft of the story had stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults. She said her children, now teenagers, were “touchingly enthusiastic” when she recently suggested retrieving the story and publishing it for free.

“For the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again. As I worked to finish the book, I started reading chapters nightly to the family again,” she said.

“’The Ickabog’s first two readers told me what they remember from when they were tiny, and demanded the reinstatement of bits they’d particularly liked (I obeyed).”

The first two chapters were posted online Tuesday, with daily instalments to follow until July 10.

The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.

Most Popular on TIME
1
White Woman Apologizes for Calling Police on Black Man in Central Park
2
FBI Investigating Death of Black Man in Minneapolis Police Custody After Video of Arrest Shared Online
3
How Did Japan Beat Coronavirus Without Lockdowns or Testing?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
45 New Books You Need to Read This Summer
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE